Injured hiker reunited with dog he left on mountain

A man who was badly injured on Mount Baldy has been reunited with his dog, a week after he was forced to leave her on the snowy Southern California slope.
Sixty-two-year-old Warren Muldoon of Whittier went hiking Feb. 1 but got lost and fell down a series of waterfalls.
Muldoon had a broken leg, five broken ribs and a punctured lung when he was rescued. He was airlifted and had to leave behind his 3-year-old German shepherd mix, Dakota.
Muldoon's wife, Connie, sent a Facebook post urging people to watch for Dakota. It went viral, and on Feb. 2 hikers went up the mountain and rescued Dakota.
The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin says (http://bit.ly/2kO5mOO ) Dakota was reunited with Muldoon Wednesday at the hospital.
