Union Pacific: flooding likely factor in train derailment

2:28 Le Grand flooding forces evacuations Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

3:17 Officer-involved shooting reported in Merced

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:23 Officials get aerial view of Merced County flooding

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:11 Man in car near Capitol screams at Sacramento police

0:31 Ted Cruz invokes Reagan in California: 'There's a new revolution brewing'

0:40 Jerry Brown economics: 'empathy' vs. market 'ravages'