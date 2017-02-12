Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

A Merced police officer who joined the department six months ago shot a man who, according to police, came at the officer wielding a weapon, possibly a golf club. The officer, whose name was not released Friday, fired two shots, striking 55-year-old Francisco Luis Davila once in the upper body. He was taken to a Modesto hospital and was undergoing surgery Friday evening. An update on his condition was not available. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, police Chief Norman Andrade confirmed, which is standard protocol in all officer-involved shootings. Video by Monica Velez/Merced Sun-Star