February 16, 2017 5:23 PM

Driver pleads no contest in LA house crash that killed 2

The Associated Press
COMPTON, Calif.

A driver who plowed into the front of a Los Angeles house during a Bible study, killing two people and injuring 10 more, has pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter.

The Daily Breeze of Torrance (http://bit.ly/2kDueXU ) says Rashanda Norman also pleaded Wednesday to hit-and-run. Under a plea deal, she'll face seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say Norman's Buick Regal jumped a curb and smashed into a home in the Harbor Gateway area last July, pinning people under the car and against the walls.

The crash killed 72-year-old Elsa de Belen and 78-year-old Bella Cortes West.

Most of the injured were elderly.

Prosecutors suspected Norman was drunk but too much time passed before her arrest to take a blood test.

