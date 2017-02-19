4 males stabbed at Riverside county fairgrounds

Authorities are investigating after four males were stabbed Sunday at the Riverside County Fair and Date Festival in Indio.
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department spokesman says around 7 p.m. deputies received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Deputy Armando Munoz says officers working at the festival found four victims, all males, with non-life threatening stab wounds. All four were taken to hospitals.
Authorities believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
Munoz says no arrests have been made.
