February 27, 2017 5:22 AM

Man's body found in back seat of burned car in Los Angeles

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles homicide detectives are investigating after firefighters extinguishing a car fire found a man's body in the back seat.

The Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2lM9ssU) the blaze was reported early Sunday along a residential street in the Chatsworth area.

Detective David Peteque says the sedan was burned all the way to the metal frame and authorities could not immediately identify the victim.

Peteque says coroner's officials will determine whether the man was killed as a result of the fire or something else.

Police are looking for potential witnesses.

