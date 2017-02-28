Man sentenced for assaulting girls during Philippines trips

A former Southern California teacher has been sentenced to 190 years in federal prison for traveling to the Philippines to have sex with young girls and videotaping the encounters.
Robert Ruben Ornelas was found guilty in November on seven counts including having illicit sexual conduct in a foreign country and producing child pornography.
The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2m7Fj8p) a judge on Monday gave Ornelas the maximum punishment.
Prosecutors said that after at least three trips to the Philippines beginning in 2006, Ornelas brought video images of the sexual encounters back to the United States.
A relative found the child pornography on Ornelas' computer in 2013, sparking the federal investigation.
Ornelas worked as a teacher in the Santa Ana Unified School District from 1992 to 2003, and coached a local girls' softball team.
Comments