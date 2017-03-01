State

March 1, 2017 5:10 PM

Connecticut man killed in California snowboarding accident

The Associated Press
TRUCKEE, Calif.

Authorities have identified a man killed last week in a snowboarding accident at a Northern California ski resort.

The Placer County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Michael North, of New Canaan, Connecticut.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports North was found dead at Northstar California on Feb. 23 after reportedly falling headfirst into a tree well.

The resort said in a statement its ski patrol responded to an incident on "advanced terrain," where the guest had been snowboarding at the resort. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

