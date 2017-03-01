State

March 1, 2017 8:23 PM

California plane broker guilty in money laundering scheme

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

A Southern California airplane broker has pleaded guilty in a scheme to launder drug money and buy airplanes for use by Mexican cartels to ferry narcotics.

Vicente Contreras-Amezquita entered pleas Wednesday in San Diego to federal conspiracy charges. He could face up to 30 years in prison.

Contreras-Amezquita owned Aeropartes Baja and Vekve Corporation of Chula Vista.

In a plea deal, he acknowledged hiding the origin of some $3.6 million in drug money, arranging to deposit the cash in dozens of bank accounts in several states and then using it to buy more than 35 airplanes.

A co-defendant, airplane broker Hector Hernandez of Wilmington, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy charges.

