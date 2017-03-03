State

March 3, 2017 6:58 AM

Family of robbery victim sues BART over station security

The Associated Press
EL CERRITO, Calif.

The family of a 12-year-old boy who was robbed at a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in El Cerrito has filed a lawsuit against the transit agency, saying the robbery took advantage of lax station security.

The East Bay Times reported Thursday (http://bayareane.ws/2lHoZYF ) that the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages in connection to the April 2016 incident, when the boy was robbed at gunpoint as he exited a train at the Del Norte BART station.

The lawsuit claims the robber stuck a gun into the boy's waist and ordered him over to a stairwell where surveillance cameras don't point. The lawsuit also alleges police told the boy's parents that BART didn't release a composite sketch of the robber so as to avoid bad publicity.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost denied the suit's allegations.

