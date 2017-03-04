State

March 4, 2017 6:50 PM

Search for missing toddler in California aqueduct called off

The Associated Press
HESPERIA, Calif.

Officials say they have called off the search for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday, when his family's car plunged into the California Aqueduct in the high desert city of Hesperia, killing his mother and a brother.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says divers resumed their search for Noah Abbot Saturday morning but ended it six hours later due to unsafe conditions in the aqueduct, including zero visibility and strong currents.

Paramedics pronounced the boy's mother, 31-year-old Christina Eileen Estrada, dead at the scene. Her 3-year-old son Jeremiah Robert Abbott died at a hospital. Another brother, 10-year-old Elijah Estrada, was found clinging to a float. He's been released from a hospital.

Authorities are still investigating why the Hesperia family's car crashed into the aqueduct.

