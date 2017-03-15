State

March 15, 2017 6:30 AM

Missing San Francisco Bay Area woman found dead

The Associated Press
INVERNESS, Calif.

Authorities say a 63-year-old woman who disappeared more than two years ago and whose skeletal remains were found at a San Francisco Bay Area recreation area last month was murdered.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2mZjnMT ) Sonoma County sheriff's investigators say the remains of Annie Bailly were discovered at the Point Reyes National Seashore on Feb. 17. Motorists in a crash spotted the remains over an embankment.

Sgt. Spencer Crum says following an autopsy, evidence suggests she was murdered. No cause of death was announced.

Crum says she had been reported missing by her husband, Kerry Bailly, on Dec. 7, 2014. Her car, keys and purse were left at her home and deputies say they had regarded her disappearance as suspicious.

