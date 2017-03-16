LAPD: Man asked woman if she was Korean before hammer attack

Authorities in Los Angeles have charged a Korean national with a hate crime after they say he attacked a woman with a hammer after asking if she was Korean.
Los Angeles Police Capt. David Kowalski said Thursday that 22-year-old Jae Yang was charged with attempted murder as a hate crime in connection with the March 10 incident. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.
Police say the victim was standing in a shopping center in the Koreatown neighborhood when Yang walked up to her and asked if she was Korean.
After she confirmed she was Korean, police say the man walked away. Surveillance video showed the man returning moments later and repeatedly striking the woman in the head with a hammer.
Police say the woman was seriously injured.
