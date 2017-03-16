State

Body of missing 2-year-old found in California Aqueduct

The Associated Press
HESPERIA, Calif.

Authorities have discovered the body of a 2-year-old boy who vanished after the family car plunged into a Southern California aqueduct two weeks ago.

The San Bernardino County sheriff's Department says a body was found Thursday afternoon in the California Aqueduct in Hesperia.

A cousin tells the Victor Valley Daily Press that the boy's name is Noah Abbott.

The toddler's mother and 3-year-old brother died when their Volkswagen drove through a fence and crashed into the channel on March 2. Noah apparently was swept away.

His 10-year-old brother, Elijah Estrada, was the only survivor.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

