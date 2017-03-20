California city aims to scan plates of all incoming cars

A California city aims to scan the license plates of all incoming cars by placing stationary cameras at key intersections in a bid to boost public safety.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2nIfzO4 ) that the seaside city of Carlsbad will spend $1 million to add cameras at 14 intersections following a spike in property crime.
Police say most of these crimes are committed by suspects from other cities.
The plan approved last week by the City Council has some residents concerned about their privacy rights.
The cameras automatically recognize license plates and check them against a law enforcement database. Police say data will be deleted after a year unless it's part of a criminal investigation.
Many agencies use license plate readers but often on a more limited basis.
