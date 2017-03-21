State

March 21, 2017 6:32 AM

Wallet thief targets Bay Area women who look like her

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Authorities say a woman who is known to target women who look like her and steal their wallets has been spotted in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2nGfZYi ) that the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying the woman, who they say has committed similar crimes in multiple states.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman steals the wallets of other women as they are shopping, then uses the stolen credit cards to obtain thousands of dollars worth of cash and goods.

Sheriff's officials did not specify where the woman had been spotted.

