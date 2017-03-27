State

March 27, 2017 6:38 AM

California woman arrested for DUI after hitting police car

The Associated Press
SANGER, Calif.

Police say they have arrested a Central California woman for driving drunk and crashing head-on into a police car.

The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2nXOycd ) that Sanger Police say the 24-year-old Sanger woman hit Officer Erik Pasillas in his car on Friday night. Police say the officer was stopped and that the woman sped up and crashed into his vehicle.

Officers say it was raining at the time of the crash and no one was hurt.

Police say the woman had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit.

