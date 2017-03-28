State

March 28, 2017 5:11 PM

Man, woman pulled from burning LA strip mall die at hospital

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Fire officials say two people rescued from a blaze at a Los Angeles strip mall have died at a hospital.

City fire spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says a man and a woman were pulled from the burning one-story building Monday morning.

Fire officials say the man is in his 60s and the woman is in her 50s.

Stewart says when crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. at least one business was engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The strip mall on a commercial block about 5 miles south of downtown Los Angeles holds a laundromat, doughnut store, pizza shop and other businesses.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos