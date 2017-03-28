State

March 28, 2017 5:15 PM

Woman climbs crane, locks herself in cabin in downtown LA

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a woman has climbed a construction crane and locked herself inside the operator's cabin in downtown Los Angeles.

Police say the woman somehow made her way up the towering red crane Tuesday afternoon.

The Fire Department says workers turned off the crane power so she can't move it.

A SWAT team and police negotiators are heading to the scene, which is near LA's famous Olvera Street tourist market and the Union Station train terminal.

There's no word on why the woman climbed the crane.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos