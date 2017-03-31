State

March 31, 2017 6:45 AM

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OAKLAND FIRE

Officials determine burning candle ignited blaze that killed four people in three-story building housing recovering addicts, homeless.

2. RECYCLED ROCKET

Southern California-based SpaceX celebrates successful second launch of recovered Falcon 9 first-stage booster.

3. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WINDS

Gusts topple trees, power lines, make driving hazardous.

4. TRUMP UNIVERSITY

San Diego judge appears close to approving $25 million settlement of fraud claims against Trump's defunct real estate school.

5. IMMIGRATION-LAW ENFORCEMENT

Kern County sheriff blasts weekly report from U.S. immigration officials on jurisdictions that aren't cooperating, calls it "fake information."

