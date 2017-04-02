Donald Trump approves disaster assistance for California, including Oroville Dam spillway

President Donald Trump announced Sunday the granting of California’s request for a fourth presidential declaration for damage from the winter storms., this one totaling an estimated $540 million, including $274 million for the troubled Oroville Dam spillway.
Trump’s approval, which came late Saturday, followed Gov. Jerry Brown’s personal appeal for financial assistance last month in Washington. Brown met with Robert Fenton, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as part of the Democratic governor’s outreach to the new administration and congressional Republicans who control federal spending.
While disaster relief is generally viewed as a dispassionate function of government, Trump’s repeated rebukes of the state and its policies – from threats to defund “sanctuary cities” that shield unauthorized immigrants to warnings to withdraw federal funding from the University of California’s flagship campus at Berkeley over a violent protests there – have inflamed fears that California would somehow be punished for its strong independent streak.
Indeed, even as Brown met over the storm damage and on transportation and infrastructure projects, he didn’t hold back criticism of the Republican-led effort to repeal and replace the Obamacare law and of Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S. Mexico border.
Yet, for all the trepidation, Trump has come through on the storm-damage requests each time the Brown administration has asked him to.
The Republican president previously declared a major disaster for California for storm damage from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, a move that made available federal assistance to state and local agencies as well as some nonprofit groups. The administration also declared a presidential emergency during February’s crisis at Oroville Dam and issued a disaster declaration for damage caused by heavy rains Jan. 3 through Jan. 12.
The latest request, at more than a half billion dollars, carries by far the largest pricetag, as Brown noted to reporters after his meeting with Fenton.
It frees up federal dollars to supplement the state’s efforts to shore up areas affected by the severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides for a period covering Feb. 1 to Feb. 23.
The $274 million for the Oroville spillway, an estimate provided by the Department of Water Resources, is for emergency response costs from Feb. 7 though the end of May, including to stabilize the emergency and main spillways, as well as debris removal and work on the downed Hyatt power plant.
“California has experienced one of the heaviest precipitation years in its recent history, and the impacts of storms that occurred in January and February have been extremely destructive to the state,” Brown said in the March 19 letter to the president accompanying his request.
The governor said he was told in the meeting with Fenton the following day that Trump was “very concerned” about disaster relief for California.
In February, after successfully appealing to Trump for help with the Oroville Dam emergency, Brown laid out a plan to accelerate state spending to reduce flood risks. He also asked Washington to expedite federal environmental reviews on several projects, including repairs to the dam’s spillway.
Brown’s flood protection proposal combines $50 million in general fund money with $387 million from the $7.5 billion, voter-approved water bond.
Separately, California has tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure needs, and Brown and Democratic leaders are working to wrangle two-thirds votes from both houses of the Democratic-controlled Legislature to hike fees and taxes on motorists to fund a 10-year, $52-billion road repair program.
Trump’s fourth declaration makes available money for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
It covers the counties of Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Marin, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. Also included are Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba.
The White House said additional designations can be made later if requested by the state and warranted by further damage assessments.
Jim Miller of The Bee Capitol Bureau contributed to this report. Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
