State

April 2, 2017 12:49 PM

Southbound I-15 in Southern California closed until Monday

The Associated Press
FONTANA, Calif.

Motorists driving home to Southern California from Las Vegas could face long delays during a 55-hour closure of southbound Interstate 15.

Caltrans shut the highway Friday night as crews work on a drainage project near the intersection with Interstate 215 in San Bernardino County. The key route between California and Nevada won't reopen until 4 a.m. Monday.

The agency is urging drivers to steer clear of the area, especially on Sunday afternoon when travelers typically head back from Vegas.

