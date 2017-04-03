State

April 3, 2017 5:21 AM

Suspect with knife shot by police in Los Angeles County

The Associated Press
EL MONTE, Calif.

Authorities say a suspect with a knife was shot and wounded by police in eastern Los Angeles County.

Sheriff's Deputy Kelvin Moody says the man was hospitalized in stable condition following the shooting early Monday in El Monte.

Officials at the scene tell KABC-TV that the knife-wielding man approached a 24-hour doughnut shop and demanded a coffee.

When police arrived he refused orders and two officers unsuccessfully used stun guns to try and subdue the man.

KABC reports the shooting occurred as the man threw the knife at officers.

No officers were hurt.

Additional details were not immediately available.

