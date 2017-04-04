State

April 4, 2017 9:53 AM

Missing California woman's truck found in field

The Associated Press
LIVE OAK, Calif.

Authorities have found the truck belonging to a 20-year-old northern California college student who has been missing since last Thursday.

KCRA reports (http://bit.ly/2oyjuAq ) the Toyota Tacoma truck belongs to Alycia "Aly" Leane Yeoman.

It was located in a rural field about 50 miles north of Sacramento.

Yeoman was last seen since about 11 p.m. last Thursday leaving a home about 10 miles from where the truck was found.

Authorities say the truck went down a levee and got stuck in the mud off. Investigators found one pair of footprints near the truck.

They do not believe foul play was involved, at this time. Police continue to investigate.

