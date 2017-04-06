State

April 6, 2017 6:57 PM

11-year-old boy shot protecting sister at Sacramento park

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

An 11-year-old homeless boy is recovering after he was shot protecting his younger sister at a Sacramento park.

The boy's mother, Carrie Joe, tells KCRA-TV (http://bit.ly/2o2gxVR ) that the boy tried to shield his 2-year-old sister with his body when gunfire erupted at Mama Marks Park Sunday.

Joe says her son was shot in the chest, back and knee and lost his appendix and a kidney. He's expected to recover.

She and her five children have been homeless since November.

Police say the shooting erupted during a birthday party.

A 6-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman also received non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

City Councilman Allen Warren's office is accepting donations for the three victims.

Related content

State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos