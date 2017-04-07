State

April 07, 2017 9:14 PM

Police seek man who raped student in Pasadena locker room

The Associated Press
PASADENA, Calif.

Police are looking for a man who raped a male student in a locker room at Pasadena City College.

Authorities say Friday that the student was attacked shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the campus northeast of Los Angeles.

The rapist is described as a man in his early 20s with a nose ring and a shaved head except for long, mullet-styled hair in the back.

PCC President Rajen Vurdien tells KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2obtrlZ ) that the attack is an affront to the values shared by faculty, staff and students.

