State

April 08, 2017 3:26 PM

Parents sue LA County coroner over wrong cremation

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The parents of a man who was cremated by mistake are suing the Los Angeles County coroner's office for negligence.

The Los Angeles Daily News (http://bit.ly/2ocHGan ) says the suit was filed Thursday.

The case involves 26-year-old Jorge (HOR'-haye) Hernandez, who overdosed on drugs and died of a heart condition in October at a Glendale hospital.

The coroner's office took his body and mistakenly cremated it.

The office confused Hernandez with another man who had the same name.

Authorities say an attendant failed to match case numbers.

The coroner's office apologized to the family.

County officials said Friday they couldn't comment on pending litigation.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos