State

April 10, 2017 8:31 AM

Police: California officers fatally shoot man with knife

The Associated Press
SANTA PAULA, Calif.

Police in Southern California say officers have fatally shot a man with a knife who was wandering through a suburban neighborhood.

Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison says officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of a suspicious individual.

Madison says the fatal shooting occurred shortly after officers made contact with the suspect. Madison did not have additional details.

The Ventura County Star (http://bit.ly/2ondlGk ) reports authorities cordoned off several blocks during the investigation.

Sheriff's officials are leading the probe.

