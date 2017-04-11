State

April 11, 2017 12:48 AM

Female student sexually assaulted at UC Berkeley fraternity

The Associated Press
BERKELEY, Calif.

Police at the University of California at Berkeley say a female student was sexually assaulted over the weekend at an off-campus fraternity party.

Campus police said Monday the assault happened Saturday night within the jurisdiction of the Berkeley Police Department.

They say no one has been arrested in the case and that a description of the suspect is not immediately available.

UC Berkeley police gave no other details about the case. It made the notification under the Clery Act, a federal law that requires schools to report major crimes to students that occur on or near campus.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos