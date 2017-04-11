State

April 11, 2017 9:50 PM

Mount Baldy body believed to be missing 78-year-old hiker

The Associated Press
MOUNT BALDY, Calif.

Searchers believe they've found the body of a 78-year-old man who vanished while climbing Mount Baldy northeast of Los Angeles.

Seuk "Sam" Kim of Culver City had hiked to the top of the 10,000-foot peak more than 700 times before he went missing last Friday. His car was found near a trailhead on Sunday.

San Bernardino County authorities say the body was spotted on the north side of the mountain shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday and they believe it's Kim's.

It rained on the mountain over the weekend and temperatures dropped to the 30s at night.

But sheriff's officials say Kim was an experienced hiker who carried food, water and appropriate clothing.

The cause of his death hasn't been determined.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos