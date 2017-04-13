State

April 13, 2017 9:44 AM

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

1. WELLS FARGO

First-quarter profit essentially flat from a year earlier as new customers stay away from the bank following its sales practice scandal.

2. SCHOOL SHOOTING

Family says boy wounded in San Bernardino elementary school shooting recovering and in good spirits.

3. INTERIOR SECRETARY

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to meet Gov. Jerry Brown and visit Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

4. VACCINATION

California's school vaccination rate rose in the first year that the state required almost all public schoolchildren to get immunizations.

5. EX-MAYOR SUES

Former San Diego Mayor Roger Hedgecock sues city, claiming a sidewalk fall ruptured wife's breast implants.

