State

April 16, 2017 7:42 PM

California officer shoots man after domestic disturbance

The Associated Press
STOCKTON, Calif.

Police in central California shot a man after he allegedly rammed a patrol car and another car as he tried to flee when officers arrived to check on a domestic violence report.

The Stockton Police Department says officers were responding Sunday to a domestic violence report when they found an injured woman and had to chase after a man trying to flee in a vehicle. The department says an officer then shot the man.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2okUQPh) the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. The woman was also taken to a hospital.

Police spokesman Joe Silva says the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on a three-day paid administrative leave and that the incident is under investigation.

