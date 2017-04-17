State

April 17, 2017 5:19 AM

Girl, 17, killed in California shooting that wounded 2

The Associated Press
MORENO VALLEY, Calif.

Authorities are searching for suspects in a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead and two others wounded in inland Southern California.

Riverside County sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz says deputies tried to stop a car seen driving away from the shooting Friday in Moreno Valley. The suspect vehicle got away after running a red light and causing another car to crash.

The Press-Enterprise reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2ptrtwa ) that the 17-year-old suffered at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to a hospital, where she died. She was not identified.

Also shot were a 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman. Their conditions were not immediately available.

