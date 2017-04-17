Oakland mayor, facing sharp criticism, to seek second term

Two years into a term in which Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has faced sharp criticism for her handling of a police department sex scandal, the departure of three police chiefs and two deadly fires, the city's top leader on Monday announced she will seek another term.
Schaaf, 51, became Oakland's 50th mayor in 2015 after serving one term as a city council member and working as an aide to then-Mayor Jerry Brown before his return as governor.
Schaaf has faced repeated criticism about her handling of city and police department issues.
The Oakland Police Department was embroiled in a sex scandal involving an 18-year-old, self-described sex worker who said she had sexual relationships with Oakland officers, including some when she was underage. Some officers were also investigated for sending racist text messages.
As critics called for her to step down, Schaaf denounced the department's "toxic, macho culture" and vowed to root out bad officers.
The department then lost three police chiefs in nine days as Schaaf tried to fix problems in the long-troubled agency that has been monitored by a federal judge since a 2003 settlement in a civil rights case. Schaaf took the blame for not sufficiently vetting her choices to lead the department through the turmoil.
Most recently, Schaaf has faced fallout from two fires that together killed 40 people.
Oakland became the site of the deadliest U.S. structure fire in a decade when 36 people died in a December blaze at a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship that had been illegally converted into artist live-work spaces. At one vigil for victims, Schaaf was booed as she spoke.
Officials then vowed to crack down on substandard housing and conduct more inspections. But in March, a burning candle started a blaze in a three-story building for recovering addicts and people who had been homeless, just three days after city building inspectors found multiple fire code violations. Four people died.
