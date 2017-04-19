State

April 19, 2017 7:02 AM

Missing migrant activist found beaten in Mexico

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

A U.S. border rights activist has been found on the outskirts of Mexico City, after he sent a chilling Facebook live message saying he was stranded and people were trying to kill him.

A Mexican federal official said the person found beaten was Hugo Castro. He is a member of the migrant defense group Border Angels.

The federal prosecutors' office said Castro had suffered several contusions, and had been taken to a hospital for treatment. The office said he was in stable condition.

Castro was found after an anonymous caller tipped police he was in Tlalnepantla, just north of Mexico City.

He had sent a Facebook live message on April 13, saying he was stuck on a highway and unidentified people were trying to kill him.

