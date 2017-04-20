State

April 20, 2017 6:50 PM

Man found dead after South Los Angeles house fire

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Officials say a man has been found dead inside a home that caught fire in South Los Angeles.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say firefighters saw heavy flames shooting out of the front of the single-story home when they arrived.

A fire department spokeswoman says a man in his early 40s was found dead inside the house. It wasn't immediately clear how the man had died and his identity wasn't immediately released.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the home did not have any smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

