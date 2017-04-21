State

April 21, 2017 6:49 PM

Traffic snarled after shut down of major Los Angeles freeway

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Traffic remained snarled after authorities briefly shut down a major Los Angeles highway as they responded to reports of a suicidal person.

Interstate 110 was shut down for about an hour Friday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol says both sides of the I-110 reopened around 6:40 p.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a person had been threatening to jump off an overpass above the freeway near Wilshire Boulevard. Fire officials said the person was later taken into custody.

Video from news helicopters showed traffic backed up for several miles and drivers getting out of their cars and standing on the freeway while police had shut down the roadway.

