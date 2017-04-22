State

April 22, 2017 11:56 AM

Thousands of Californians join March for Science

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Thousands of people in cities across California are demonstrating in the nationwide March for Science.

Led by two electric massive electric Hummers, several thousand people marched in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. They chanted "Money for science and education, not for wars and climate alteration."

They carried signs reading "There is no Planet B" and "The Earth does not belong to man."

Marches were also underway in San Francisco, Berkeley, San Jose, Fresno, Sacramento, San Diego and Palm Springs.

Alex Bradley, lead organizer of the Los Angeles march, says "evidence-based facts matter and should drive our policy decision-making."

More than 500 such marches are happening across the country, anchored in Washington. Organizers say the marches stem from science-related budget cuts, such as proposed 20 percent slice of the National Institute of Health.

