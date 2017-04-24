State

April 24, 2017 8:32 PM

10 months in prison for unlicensed California jet pilot

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A Southern California man who flew passengers in private jets without the right license has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison.

Arnold Leto of Irvine was also ordered Monday in a Los Angeles courtroom to pay a $5,500 fine.

Leto pleaded guilty in October making two counts of flying without a valid license.

He had no license to fly a Cessna Citation turbojet-powered aircraft when he charged passengers to fly with him from Santa Monica to Phoenix in January, 2015.

The following month Leto got a certificate to be a second-in-command on such a plane, but several times made interstate flights with as the sole pilot with passengers aboard, including trips from California to Las Vegas and Bentonville, Arkansas.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos