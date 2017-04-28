High winds rake Southern California

High winds raking Southern California have downed trees and electrical lines, causing scattered power outages.
The north winds have produced gusts well above 40 mph (64.37 kph) in many areas Friday, and some locations have had blasts much higher, including 55 mph (88.51 kph) in the Malibu Hills and above 70 mph (112.65 kph) in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles.
An early morning wind-driven fire in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles spread to palm trees and rained embers on the neighborhood before firefighters brought it under control. A home and vehicles were significantly damaged.
The National Weather Service says the winds will give way to an afternoon lull and then shift to the northeast and become Santa Anas in the evening and increase after midnight.
