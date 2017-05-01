State

May 01, 2017 5:44 PM

Police: California 15-year-old slain while driving

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A Northern California teen was shot dead while apparently driving near a high school that was briefly locked down.

San Francisco police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan says the 15-year-old boy was shot in the city's western neighborhood at about noon Monday. Police didn't release the victim's name. He was pronounced dead a few hours later at a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred near St. Ignatius High School, which briefly kept it students from leaving campus. Police say the victim was not a student at the high school.

