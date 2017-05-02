State

May 02, 2017 11:47 AM

California deputy wounded in accidental discharge of gun

The Associated Press
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.

Officials say a sheriff's deputy was wounded when his handgun accidentally discharged during a training exercise in Southern California.

Cindy Bachman, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, says the accident occurred Tuesday morning at a regional training facility east of Los Angeles.

Bachman says the gun went off as the deputy was re-holstering it during an exercise. The deputy was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Bachman says the deputy was then flown to a hospital in stable condition.

She says the training involved regular exercises for special enforcement and SWAT officers.

