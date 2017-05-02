State

May 02, 2017 8:10 PM

Authorities say California's Sherpa wildfire was accidental

The Associated Press
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif.

Authorities say a fire that blazed through miles of California coast last summer was sparked by a man trying to douse a burning log.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Tuesday that the Sherpa Fire last June was set by accident.

It began at the Rancho La Scherpa retreat in Los Padres National Forest.

The Fire Department says a man was burning a log in the fireplace when the wind picked up and filled the home with smoke. The man carried the burning log outside to a faucet but dropped hot embers on the ground, igniting the brush.

The resulting blaze scorched more than 11½ square miles of land and prompted evacuations of homes and beaches in the southwestern area of the county.

It was contained a month later.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos