State

May 06, 2017 7:28 PM

3 rescued in Southern California after boat capsizes

The Associated Press
MARINA DEL REY, Calif.

The U.S. Coast Guard says three people were rescued off Southern California's coast after their boat capsized.

It says its Los Angeles-Long Beach sector received a call Saturday afternoon about a 27-foot pleasure boat in distress eight miles west of Marina Del Rey.

The Coast Guard says it dispatched a helicopter crew and a boat crew to assist the Los Angeles County Fire Department in the rescue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a Los Angeles County Lifeguards boat transported to safety two of those rescued. A private boat transported the other person. None needed medical attention.

