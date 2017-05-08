State

Navy Seabee identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash

BILOXI, Miss.

A Navy Seabee stationed in Gulfport has been identified as the man who crashed his motorcycle on a state highway and died.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pbA1v7) that Harrison County Chief Deputy Brian Switzer says 27-year-old Jimmy Truong, of San Diego, lost control of the bike and went over an embankment on Saturday.

Authorities say he was wearing a helmet and protective gear.

Switzer says initial reports show speed was a factor. A blood test found no presence of drugs or alcohol.

