Jury deliberations resume in fatal boating accident trial

Jury deliberations have resumed in the case of an upstate New York man charged in the boating death of a California girl who was vacationing on an Adirondack lake with her family.
The Warren County Court jury began deliberations Friday morning but failed to reach a verdict and was sent home for the weekend. Deliberations have resumed Monday morning.
Alexander West is on trial for manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and 10 other charges stemming from the death last summer of 8-year-old Charlotte McCue of Carlsbad, California. Prosecutors say West was impaired by drugs and alcohol when his motor boat collided with the McCue family's boat on Lake George on the night of July 25.
Police say West fled the scene and didn't report the crash.
