May 08, 2017 5:52 AM

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. OLYMPICS

Los Angeles, Paris await Olympic inspectors in effort to get 2024 games.

2. RACE DESIGNATION

Cuts put spotlight on student race questions on Los Angeles school forms.

3. MTV MOVIE AWARDS

Film hit "Beauty and the Beast" and Netflix newcomer "Stranger Things" are night's big winners.

4. BOX OFFICE

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" rockets to $145 million debut.

5. DUCKS-OILERS

Leon Draisaitl helps Edmonton rout Anaheim 7-1 to force Game 7.

