May 08, 2017 1:37 PM

Police shoot at suspect in LA home burglary

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Police have shot at a burglary suspect who has been barricaded in a Los Angeles home for several hours.

Los Angeles police say they were called the home in Sunland around 9 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the homeowner reported a man in his 20s or 30s had broken into the home. They say the homeowner fled but the intruder refused to come out of the house when officers arrived.

A police spokeswoman says at least one officer fired their weapon. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was struck.

Police could not immediately provide any additional information.

