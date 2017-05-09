Verdict coming in Sierra Lamar's murder

Jurors say they have reached a verdict in the murder trial of a man accused of randomly abducting and killing a 15-year-old Northern California girl on her way to school.
The Santa Clara County Superior Court says the verdict will be read at 9 a.m. Tuesday after a three-month trial.
Antolin Garcia-Torres was pleaded not guilty to killing Sierra Lamar in 2012 in Morgan Hill, a rural community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of San Jose. Lamar's body has never been found. The 26-year-old has also pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to kidnap and carjack three women in 2009 as they returned to their cars late at night in Morgan Hill parking lots.
The jurors could recommend the death penalty if they find Garcia-Torres guilty of murder.
