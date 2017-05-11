Lawsuit seeks to enlarge California legislature

A lawsuit filed by supporters of splitting California in two is seeking to enlarge the state legislature.
The Sacramento Bee reported (https://tinyurl.com/m2mbxy5) Tuesday that the federal lawsuit filed against California's secretary of state argues that rural counties in the state aren't fairly representative in the state legislature. The lawsuit argues that 40 state senators and 80 Assembly members is insufficient representation for a state of 40 million people.
The lawsuit also argues that apportioning legislative districts equally by population has diluted the votes of rural residents and given more representation to city dwellers. The lawsuit seeks one representative for each county and to add more members to the Assembly.
The lawsuit was filed by activists seeking to carve a new "State of Jefferson" out of 21 Northern California counties.
Comments